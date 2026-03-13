The HHS Office on Women’s Health (OWH) announced a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the American Urological Association, the American Urological Education and Research, and the Urology Care Foundation. The cooperative agreement will “promote the appropriate and evidence-based use of local estrogen therapy in postmenopausal women, particularly those experiencing genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM) and recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs),” according to an official statement.

According to Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the HHS Office on Women’s Health, Dr. Dorothy Fink, “Many postmenopausal women are not aware that local estrogen therapy is a safe and effective treatment for GSM and recurrent UTIs. By joining forces with the AUA, we can ensure that clinicians and patients alike have access to clear, evidence-based guidance.”

On April 11, 2026, MAHA Institute’s Amy Miller will be a featured speaker at The Fight For Health Freedom event hosted by the Libertarian Party of Tennessee.

CMS issued new guidance aimed at restoring public trust and ensuring that organ donation and procurement processes are handled with dignity and transparency. These safeguards reinforce the requirement that hospitals provide full medical care to all patients regardless of their potential donor status and prohibit Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) from pressuring grieving families or influencing the timing of life support withdrawal. By requiring surveyors to cite noncompliance even after it has been corrected, CMS is heightening accountability across the system to protect patients and families from coercive practices.

Commenting on this, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz wrote, “Americans’ trust in physicians and hospitals decreased more than 40% between 2020 and 2024. In this administration, we’re committed to earning it back. We’re restoring trust by promoting transparency, strengthening accountability, and respecting the dignity of patients and their families.”

The White House shared the news that TrumpRX, a government-run discount pharmacy platform, is now selling an expanded number of drugs, some of which are “7%” of the original cost.

According to an official HHS statement, “The Trump administration secured Most Favored Nation drug pricing — dramatically reducing the cost of pharmaceutical drugs for Americans.” Trump explained he used the threat of “very substantial” tariffs to get other countries on board, with the United States now being tied for the lowest drug prices.

FDA Deputy Commissioner Kyle Diamantas held meetings in Mexico City with Mexican agencies SADER, SENASICA, and COFEPRIS, focusing on Cyclospora prevention — a parasite linked to over 1,000 annual US cases from imported produce per CDC data. The meeting also discussed enhancing water safety and traceability for fresh fruits and vegetables. Diamantas described the meeting as “productive.”

According to a new report from the NIH, “Allergies are caused by an overreaction of the part of the immune system that fights harmful microbes and neutralizes toxins. When the immune system mistakes harmless foods or irritants such as peanuts and pollen as threats, allergies develop.”