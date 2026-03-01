First Lady Trump announced an Executive Order titled “Fostering the Future for America’s Children and Families.” The order directs the HHS to “focus on two simultaneous goals: keeping children safely within their families whenever possible and expanding the number of available foster homes for those who need them.”

President Trump credited tariffs with compelling Novartis to build over seven manufacturing and research/development facilities in the United States.

Following his interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, Secretary Kennedy released the following statement: “I greatly enjoyed my candid conversation with Joe Rogan about the many issues facing our country. As I said, I understand the President’s need to protect our farmers and our national security through his Executive Order on glyphosate. At the same time, President Trump has empowered me to advance research and innovation to find better alternatives that work for our ag producers.”

The Office of the U.S. Surgeon General released a statement commemorating Rare Disease Day.

Dr. Robert Malone, a member of the independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), expressed support for Dr. Casey Means, President Trump’s nominee to be the next Surgeon General.

According to Dr. Malone, “Dr. Means has been slandered and libeled - by all sides for their own political agendas. It has been disgusting to watch. Enough is enough.”

According to FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary, “We adopted AI for our scientists ahead of schedule and under budget. Now it’s a powerful tool used daily by our scientific community.”