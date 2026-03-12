The FDA launched a new Adverse Event Look-Up Tool. According to an official statement, “This platform — called the FDA Adverse Event Monitoring System (AEMS) — represents a major achievement in the agency’s mission to modernize and provide radical transparency into the safety of regulated products.”

The statement continued, “With the new system, adverse event reports submitted to the FDA for drugs, biologics, vaccines, cosmetics, and animal food can be displayed in a single streamlined dashboard. In the months ahead, all remaining product centers will begin processing adverse event reports in AEMS. The agency will also migrate historical adverse event data to AEMS, decommission certain legacy systems, and roll out enhanced application program interfaces (APIs) and data analytics tools. By the end of May 2026, AEMS will contain real-time adverse event reports for all FDA-regulated products, consistent with meeting agency obligations not to release individually identifiable patient or consumer information.”

The FDA further announced that AEMS will reduce costs by $120 million over five years.

Commenting on this, Dr. Robert Malone, a member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), wrote, “AEMS may genuinely improve the infrastructure behind the FDA’s safety monitoring. Combining fragmented systems into a single database is sensible. Easier access to adverse event reports could help researchers spot patterns earlier. But the true measure of transparency will not be the dashboard. It will be whether outside scientists and journalists can analyze the information freely, and whether the agency responds honestly when safety signals emerge.”

The FDA also published a statement encouraging consumers to read nutrition labels in order to determine the differences in the amounts of added sugar and total sugars. Total sugars typically include natural levels of sugar, while added sugar refers to “sugars that are added during the processing of foods.”

The HHS released the following statement about the anniversary of the “Covid emergency.” According to HHS, “On this day in 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID a pandemic. America changed. Streets empty. Schools closed. Churches locked. Six years later, the question isn’t what happened; it’s what we learned. Today, at HHS, accountability matters. Freedom matters.”