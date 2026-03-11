MAHA™ Institute has called on Floridians to ask House Speaker Perez to advance the House version of SB 1756. This is one of the most comprehensive medical freedom bills in the country. It is backed by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, as well as Governor Ron DeSantis. MAHA™ Institute also supports the bill being amended to include the same anti-discrimination protections successfully passed in the companion health bill, HB 917

Speaker Perez can be reached at Daniel.Perez@flhouse.gov.

Rep. Massie (R-KY) reintroduced the Interstate Milk Freedom Act ( HR 7880). According to Massie, “The bill prevents the federal government from interfering with the interstate traffic of raw milk products between states where distribution or sale of such products is already legal.”

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves made the following statement about the Trump administration’s “A Home for Every Child” initiative.

According to Governor Reeves, “This initiative directly supports President Trump and First Lady Trump’s Executive Order, ‘Fostering the Future for American Children and Families.’ It focuses on ensuring that a foster home is available for every child in the system. It reflects a belief that government should focus on the things that matter most: protecting children, strengthening families, and ensuring that systems work effectively for the people they serve. Mississippi looks forward to our partnership.”

HHS Assistant Secretary for ACF, Alex Adams, also commented on Mississippi’s participation in the initiative, writing, “We are grateful for Tate Reeves’ leadership to ensure fewer children enter foster care and more loving families are licensed to take care of those who are. By cutting red tape and sharing real-time data, we will make meaningful improvements to Mississippi’s foster care system!”

The Kansas Senate passed SB 339. This bill will require school districts to provide daily recess for students.

According to CMS Administrator Dr. Oz, “CMS has required hospitals to report their drug pricing data as transparency will improve the system. It’s time to do the right things.”

As reported by HHS, the United States was the only member of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women to vote against the entity’s annual document on women’s issues. According to an HHS statement, “You can’t defend women if you can’t define what a woman is. This week, at the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women, the United States stood alone in support of women and against radical gender ideology. One nation. One vote. One backbone. America doesn’t outsource values.”

NIH released the following statement about recent research into kidney stones: “Most kidney stones are made of calcium and were long believed to be free of bacteria. NIH-funded researchers have now found that bacteria are a key part of kidney stones, including types once thought to contain none. This discovery could lead to new treatments to prevent or remove kidney stones.”

Commenting on President Trump’s leadership, Secretary Kennedy stated, “We have a President who is intent on fixing problems and is fearless in his approach. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, HHS has achieved more in a single year than any other administration in history.”