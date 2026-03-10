MAHA Institute™ held its MEVI Round Table: Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury in Washington, D.C. The event offered detailed scientific analysis, first-hand testimonials, and policy suggestions aimed at ending the massive epidemic of vaccine injury in the United States.

MAHA Institute™ President Mark Gorton said that most families contend with vaccine injuries even if many remain unaware that the injuries in question are caused by vaccines.

Gorton further suggested that the acronym MEVI should enter the lexicon in order to more clearly define the chronic disease epidemic as a phenomenon that is explicitly linked to unsafe vaccination. He then said that the recent explosion in allergies, neurodevelopmental conditions (including autism), and autoimmune diseases is linked to the administering of vaccines.

During her remarks, Mary Holland, the President and CEO of Children’s Health Defense (CHD), pointed to a recent poll conducted by John Zogby Strategies which found that a supermajority of Americans are in favor of medical freedom.

Echoing these remarks, podcaster and health freedom advocate, Del Bigtree said, “I can’t imagine we can call ourselves free if we live in a country where any bureaucrat, any neighbor, anyone outside my family is making my medical choices for me.”

A full video of the Round Table, including Q&A, can be viewed on MAHA™ Institute’s YouTube channel and X page.

According to an official statement, NIH Researchers “have identified a new type of blood-based biomarker test for Alzheimer’s disease that measures structural changes in proteins, providing more information on the underlying biology of the disease than standard blood tests. The findings, published in Nature Aging, also provide new insights into how Alzheimer’s disease biology may differ between males and females.”

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “As I said during my confirmation, I will continue to promote and fund research that drives new cures and better treatments for this devastating disease. We will advance gold-standard science and deliver real progress for patients and families in the fight against Alzheimer’s.”

To celebrate National Nutrition Month, the FDA published a guide on the best methods of purchasing shellfish. According to the agency, “Fish and shellfish contain high quality protein and other essential nutrients and are an important part of a healthful diet. In fact, a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of fish and shellfish can contribute to heart health and aid in children’s proper growth and development. As with any type of food it is important to handle seafood safely to reduce the risk of foodborne illness, often called ‘food poisoning.’ Follow these safe handling tips for buying, preparing, and storing fish and shellfish – and you and your family can safely enjoy the fine taste and good nutrition of seafood.

On a similar topic, Secretary Kennedy released a video on the importance of learning how to cook.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary announced that the agency has cut red tape which will increase the availability and lower the cost of biosimilar medications.