The Daily Brief

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Dr. Tony Ebel's avatar
Dr. Tony Ebel
Mar 10

Entirely impossible to describe how impactful this day was! The most compassionate, experienced, well read, certain, courageous people all in one room working TOGETHER. So transformative for our kids and future generations!

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