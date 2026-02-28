MAHA™ Institute endorsed Mayes Middleton in his race for Texas Attorney General.

A seventh-generation Texan, attorney, and veteran of the Texas House and Senate, Mayes has consistently ranked as one of the most pro-freedom and pro-family leaders in the state. Currently representing Senate District 11, Mayes has built a career on the front lines of defending medical freedom, protecting family farms, and holding powerful interests accountable to the people.

The HHS, USDA, and EPA announced their joint “Plan to Accelerate Progress on Farm Modernization and Long-Term Food Supply Security.”

According to a joint statement, “President Trump’s recent executive order regarding elemental phosphorus and glyphosate is focused on ensuring national and food supply security by guaranteeing an adequate domestic supply of these materials on which our agricultural industry currently relies. This plan and these investments show that the federal government also recognizes the need to accelerate farm modernization and long-term food supply security.”

The plan incorporates the following three pillars:

Better understand risks of chemicals to individual and population health.

Increase federal government investment in regenerative agriculture practices and education.

Spur private-sector innovation in farming modernization by reducing red tape and matching private funding.

Investment priorities include (but are not limited to):

$400 million (via USDA) through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and $300 million through the Conservation Stewardship Program to fund regenerative agriculture projects and practices in FY26.

$100 million (via HHS) from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health to identify new, innovative, and cost-effective technologies that reduce reliance on chemical crop protection tools in order to improve human health—including the health of farmers. Examples include electrothermal and electrical weeding technologies, robotic weeding systems, precision mechanical weed control, thermal weed control, biological and non-toxic herbicides, mulching systems, and integrated systems.

$100 million (via HHS) grand prize challenge from the NIH for researchers to identify creative solutions for evaluating the exposure, diagnosis, and treatments of cumulative chemical exposures on individual health.

Secretary Kennedy appointed two new members to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP): Dr. Sean G. Downing and Dr. Angelina Farella. According to the HHS Secretary, “ACIP must scrutinize the evidence openly, ask hard questions, and earn the nation’s confidence through transparent deliberation. Dr. Downing and Dr. Farella bring decades of real-world experience caring for children, adults, and families—and that frontline perspective is essential to making recommendations that are grounded in gold-standard science and worthy of public trust.”

The HHS slammed Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) for what it called a mischaracterization of administration policy regarding artificial food dyes. According to the HHS, “Not even close, Congresswoman. Within weeks of taking office, Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary moved to sunset nine artificial petroleum-based food dyes from the American food supply. And today? Target announces they’re pulling cereals with artificial colors in three months—and reached out to us to say they’re doing it. You can mock it. You can downplay it. You can even lie about it. But it doesn’t change the simple fact: MAHA momentum is building!”

Secretary Kennedy appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss a number of issues relating to his work as HHS Secretary, as well as general issues pertaining to public health and individual liberties.

During his appearance, Secretary Kennedy said that it has taken roughly 20 years for regulators and policymakers to seriously confront concerns surrounding glyphosate. He affirmed previous statements that glyphosate should be phased out and praised the aforementioned administration efforts to give farmers an off-ramp from glyphosate-based chemicals.

Secretary Kennedy explained that President Trump is addressing crucial national security risks by shifting farmers away from heavy dependence on chemicals manufactured in China. He then criticized Bayer (the manufacturer of Roundup) for advocating for an absolutist view of federal preemption in an ongoing lawsuit now pending before the Supreme Court. Bayer’s position holds that if a federal label deems a product safe, states should be barred from allowing lawsuits claiming that exposure to products like Roundup caused severe illness or death.

Secretary Kennedy told Rogan that he strongly opposes Bayer’s position, arguing that it would effectively grant companies a liability shield, removing a key incentive for companies to improve product safety and protect public health.