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Kat Sienk NV's avatar
Kat Sienk NV
Feb 27

With the current Bayer attacks on our government, this entire effort may prove useless. Our movement MUST stop the pesticide and chemical industries from obtaining liability protection. If they succeed and are granted the protection, we all know that the systematic poisoning of our population will massively expand and our "real foods" will be poison as well.

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