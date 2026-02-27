Secretary Kennedy spoke at MAHA™ Action’s Eat Real Food event in Austin. According to the HHS Secretary, at the “Eat Real Food” rally in Austin, TX: “Something is happening to our kids…To me it was existential. The most important role that a nation has is protecting its children, and here we were just watching these generations of children be damaged and no one was even talking about it.”

FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary repudiated past studies that, according to him, drew flawed conclusions in recommending against young children eating peanut-based products. He recommended introducing young children to peanut butter (ideally organic) at a young age, while also recommending that young children play with cats and dogs. This, he said, would help prevent the onset of food intolerances and allergies.

The FDA Commissioner also made the following remarks about internal reforms at the agency: “We have a record number of approvals under Dr. Prasad (Chief Medical and Scientific Officer and Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research). He authored the plausible mechanism pathway to have more baby KJs (individualized therapies for ultra-rare diseases, inspired by the pioneering personalized gene-editing treatment for an infant known as Baby KJ with CPS1 deficiency). He authored going from two to one clinical trials for common diseases, and uh, he was part of the National Priority Review Voucher Program, uh, to get decisions out in weeks instead of a year. So we’re... we do not believe that you have to use a randomized control trial model for all rare diseases. We believe in regulatory flexibilities, and that’s why we made that very clear. So the system is very clear. We give guidance. If the guidance is followed, then there’s a clear pathway to approval. But if the trial shows no benefit and harm, then uh, you know, there are two sides to that story and that’s why.”

Secretary Kennedy shared a map of states that have obtained federal SNAP waivers, which allow state governments to prohibit the purchase of junk food using SNAP benefits. According to the HHS Secretary, “I commend the governors and state legislators driving meaningful reform through SNAP waivers to ensure American families have access to real, nutritious food.”

HHS Special Advisor Calley Means slammed non-profit groups that are opposed to new Dietary Guidelines being applied in schools. According to Means, “Junk food companies are creating fake nonprofits to argue that protein targets SHOULD NOT be raised for kids - and a diet predominantly in refined carbohydrates is the “healthiest” and “most affordable” option. Evil.”

As part of efforts to promote eating real protein based foods, Secretary Kennedy appeared at a location of Terry Black’s BBQ.