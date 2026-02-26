MAHA™ Institute endorsed Jonathan Almond in his race for North Carolina state representative.

Jonathan served as the controller of a management group operating 11 franchise restaurants from 2016 until 2023 when he made the decision to dedicate his time to improving the health of North Carolina families.

A strong supporter of medical freedom, local farmers, and special education, Almond’s personal experiences raising non-verbal children have given him unique insights into the needs of parents struggling with similar challenges.

MAHA™ Institute endorsed Cole Johnson in his race for North Carolina state senate.

Johnson is a raw milk farmer, Marine Corps veteran, and advocate for North Carolina shrimpers.

After experiencing how unfair and cumbersome regulations were preventing raw milk producers from getting their products to their customers, he decided to stand up for all North Carolina farmers and families to make sure that both the production of and access to healthy foods is never compromised.

The FDA officially launched its Framework for Accelerating Development of Individualized Therapies for Ultra-Rare Diseases. Commenting on the announcement, Secretary Kennedy said, “You should never have to fight the government while fighting for your child’s life. We are cutting unnecessary red tape, aligning regulation with modern biology, and clearing a path for breakthrough treatments to reach the patients with rare diseases who need them most.”

President Trump’s nominee to be the next Surgeon General, Dr. Casey Means, appeared before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions for her confirmation hearing.

According to Dr. Means, “My vision for Surgeon General and for the future of America is to get more healthy, whole food on Americans’ plates and to work to systematically encourage our health care system to focus on the root causes of why we are sick.”

Dr. Means added, “One of the key root cause modifiable factors of chronic disease is nutrition…Starting with the Dietary Guidelines for America…This is the first time we’ve had a full-throated denunciation of ultra-processed food. I think this is historic.”

Senator Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced Dr. Means at the hearing. He later commented, “We need more than an educator as Surgeon General—we need a coach, a communicator, and a cheerleader for healthier lives. I believe Dr. Means is the right leader to move the needle and keep Making America Healthy Again.”

HHS issued a statement in response to a lawsuit filed against the agency by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. The lawsuit alleges that the CDC’s recent approval of recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which have modified the childhood immunization schedule, are “unscientific.”

According to the HHS, “This is a publicity stunt dressed up as a lawsuit. By law, the health secretary has clear authority to make determinations on the CDC immunization schedule and the composition of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The CDC immunization schedule reforms reflect common-sense public health policy shared by peer, developed countries.”

The attorneys general of the following states are part of the lawsuit against the CDC: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Wisconsin. Each state is presently run by a Democrat administration.

In his first day as the head of the White House anti-fraud initiative, Vice President Vance announced, "We have decided to temporarily halt certain amounts of Medicaid funding that are going to the state of Minnesota in order to ensure that the state of Minnesota takes its obligation seriously to be good stewards of the American people's tax money."

Commenting on the announcement, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz said, “CMS is done trying to catch fraudsters with their hands in the cookie jar—instead, we’re padlocking the jar and letting them starve. This proactive approach will help us crush fraud, protect taxpayer dollars, and make sure the vulnerable Americans who depend on our programs get the care they need.”