MAHA™ Institute endorsed Nate Sheets in his race for Texas Agricultural Commissioner.

An agricultural entrepreneur and Navy veteran, Nate is running to be the first MAHA Agricultural Commissioner in Texas. He is strongly committed to defending Texas farmers and ranchers from unfair foreign competition, while elevating the standards of Texas produce to the highest in the nation.

MAHA™ Institute endorsed Helen Kerwin in her race for Texas state representative.

Helen is a consummate defender of the birthright of Texans, who deserve their state to be a place where water and soil are clean, families are healthy, and all men and women enjoy medical freedom.

Helen filed HB 1674, which earned the first-ever PFAS hearing in the Texas House, marking a critical step forward in protecting Texans. Helen has said, “Texans should never have to worry that their water or their land holds toxic forever chemicals putting their health or future generations’ health at risk.

MAHA™ Institute endorsed Stan Gerdes in his race for Texas state representative.

Gerdes has quickly become an ally for the MAHA movement in the Texas House. By protecting Texas families from state encroachments into their medical decisions and fighting to prevent foreign adversaries from purchasing Texas land, he has shown he understands that the health and sovereignty of our state begin with protecting our families and our resources. As a vaccine injury survivor, Stan brings a deeply personal and courageous perspective to the fight for medical freedom, ensuring that no Texan is ever discriminated against based on their personal health choices.

HHS posted infographics detailing major wins secured over the last 12 months.

Louisiana Governor Landry met with Administration for Children and Families (ACF) Assistant Secretary Alex Adams to discuss recent pro-family reforms to the foster care system.

According to Adams, “Today, he [Governor Landry] ended the orphan tax, allowing children in foster care to keep the hard-earned benefits of their late parents. Louisiana also joined our A Home for Every Child initiative. We are grateful for the partnership and look forward to meaningful results for families and children.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt encouraged Americans to read an article published in the Daily Signal headlined, “Trump’s Health Revolution Is Moving Faster Than Washington Expected.”

According to author Ashley Herzog, “Trump’s commitment to improving the nation’s health will be among his most important legacies. From empowering Kennedy to revamp the nation’s food and diet guidelines to pharmacy benefit manager reform to the creation of Trump Rx, the Trump revolution is blazing the way for a healthier America.”

Secretary Kennedy said the following regarding the appointment of NIH Director Bhattacharya as the acting CDC Director (in addition to his NIH duties): “Congratulations, NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, on your appointment as Acting Director of CDC in addition to your role as Director of NIH. You have championed gold standard science, transparent data, and public accountability—and CDC will benefit from that same disciplined leadership at this pivotal time.”

In response, Dr. Bhattacharya said, “Thank you Sec. Kennedy & President Trump. I will work hard to help make the CDC the best public health agency in the world, following gold standards science and restoring public trust in public health.”

In an interview with Newsmax, Secretary Kennedy offered a positive assessment of President Trump’s State of The Union address.