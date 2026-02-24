The USDA, DOJ, DHS, and HHS announced a joint effort to crack down on violations of animal welfare regarding dogs.

According to an official statement from the USDA, “U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, alongside U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., together are taking historic actions to hold chronic companion animal welfare violators accountable and prosecute those who fight dogs to the fullest extent of the law in an effort to end this horrific practice once and for all. The suite of actions will boost compliance with existing laws, protect our companion animals, and reiterate that the Trump Administration stands with the majority of Americans who own companion animals.”

According to Secretary Rollins, “If you are breeding dogs and not meeting the Animal Welfare Act’s humane standards of care, your time is up. We will not allow a handful of bad actors to tarnish the reputation of responsible American breeders or compromise the humane treatment of animals. Together, President Trump’s cabinet is working to support our great dog breeders across the country, while stepping up enforcement on recurring bad actors and working to end dog fighting once and for all.”

The FDA “issued draft guidance for sponsors seeking approval for targeted individualized therapies by generating substantial evidence of effectiveness and safety when randomized controlled trials are not feasible due to small patient populations.”

According to Secretary Kennedy, “President Trump promised to accelerate cures for American families — and we are delivering, especially for children with ultra-rare diseases who cannot afford to wait. We are cutting unnecessary red tape, aligning regulation with modern biology, and clearing a path for breakthrough treatments to reach the patients who need them most.”

According to FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary, “This guidance is a critical step the FDA is taking to tailor our regulatory approach to patients with ultra-rare conditions. It is our priority to remove barriers and exercise regulatory flexibility to encourage scientific advances and deliver more cures and meaningful treatments for patients suffering from rare diseases.”

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), a medical doctor, offered his strong endorsement of the new draft guidance.

Secretary Rollins shared a video of the formal launch of the inaugural Rural Revival Governors Task Force, which featured Secretary Kennedy.

Zach Lahn, a farmer and Iowa gubernatorial candidate—joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the safety risks of glyphosate-based pesticides and herbicides.