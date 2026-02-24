The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean's avatar
Jean
Feb 24

I've read funding for (questionably humane) federal beagle research is continuing. How does/can this fit with the goals you note here?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture