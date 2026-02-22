The FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Foods, Kyle Diamantas, corrected a false story regarding food dye regulations that had circulated in several foreign and domestic media outlets. According to Diamantas, “This administration has addressed a roadblock that prohibited companies using natural colors from highlighting that fact on the labeling. Under the old way, companies that used only natural colors were forced to call them ‘artificial’ when making labeling claims, creating consumer confusion and disincentivizing use. Fixing this issue will help companies continue to transition to using natural color alternatives as part of an industry-wide phase-out.”

He added, “The FDA is actively reviewing the safety of titanium dioxide. We have already received numerous commitments from industry leaders to abandon the use of $TiO_2$.”

The FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Foods also encouraged Americans to visit the FDA’s dye removal tracker, where real-time information about the removal of artificial dyes can be easily accessed.

Brownstone Institute President Jeffrey A. Tucker authored a piece in which he analyzed data which demonstrated a large and growing consensus behind medical freedom and informed consent. According to Tucker, “Confidence in industry [has declined] for a quarter of a century. During this time, the status of the pharmaceutical industry has only fallen. Now it rates second-to-last of 25 industries, right above government itself. In 2020, 34 percent of those polled had negative or somewhat negative views. That is now 58 percent, with only 28 percent expressing some confidence. That’s rock-bottom.”

Tucker added, “Back in 1992, the public overwhelmingly supported vaccination requirements in general: 80% for and only 17% against. Those numbers are on the verge of crossing, according to Gallup. Even with a vaguely worded question clearly biased toward positive answers, 45% now say government should stay completely out, while only 51% support vaccination requirements.”

According to a statement from the HHS, “The Rural Health Transformation Program invests $50 billion to modernize rural systems, expand workforce capacity, and support innovative care models tailored to local needs — improving the health of rural America.”

Commenting on this, HHS Assistant Secretary for Legislation Gary Andres said, “President Trump and Congress have advanced a set of reforms...[that] could meaningfully strengthen care delivery in these communities, improve health, and save lives.”

According to a CMS update on ACA fraud, “CMS has stopped a large-scale corporate scheme that was tricking Americans into buying Obamacare plans and stealing taxpayer dollars. If you think you’ve been the victim of Fraud, report it at 1-800-318-2596.”