MAHA™ Institute endorsed Jackie Schlegel in her race for Texas state representative.

A proud Texas mother of three and a fearless advocate, Jackie Schlegel has dedicated much of her adult life to fighting for parental rights and medical freedom. Her journey as a leader began with a personal mission: navigating the healthcare system for her daughter with profound developmental disabilities. That experience forged a resolve to ensure no family is ever sidelined by the government or the medical establishment.

USDA Secretary Rollins responded to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated a number of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The administration has said that tariffs currently imposed under IEEPA will be revised and re-imposed under statutes that the Supreme Court agreed were legitimate.

According to Secretary Rollins, “Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling against one form of tariff, we are not backing down — not even for a second. We’re doubling down on rebalancing global trade so it finally works for America. That means fair deals that put our farmers and ranchers first: protecting family farms, strengthening rural economies, and ensuring American agriculture leads the world again. 🌰 Tree nut exports are up 11%. ⛽️Ethanol exports are up 11%. 🥛Dairy exports are up 15%. 🌽And corn exports are up 29%! America’s agricultural trade balance deteriorated dramatically under Biden, shifting from a surplus during President Trump’s first term, to a predicted $50 billion agricultural deficit just last year. Thankfully, due to a lot of hustling around the world by the President and our team, we were able to shrink that deficit down to $41.5 billion, and we are forecasting that it will drop to $37 billion in 2026! Our heartland grows the products that feed, fuel, and clothe the nation. I am grateful to President Trump for putting them first. 🇺🇸”

The HHS corrected a political article which claimed that the FDA “reversed” its decision to review a Moderna mRNA influenza vaccine product. According to an HHS statement, “The sponsor [Moderna] returned to FDA with additional information and, pending approval, is committed to a study of older adults using a proper control group.”

USDA Secretary Rollins authored an opinion piece published in the Daily Caller headlined, “Trump Admin Is Restoring Freedom To Farmers, Ranchers.” According to Secretary Rollins, “Our vision is simple: Never again should an American farmer have to beg Washington for the right to farm their own land. By realizing this vision, we will help reduce the cost of production for farmers and help them focus on what matters — producing the most nutritious, wholesome, and affordable food supply in the world.”

The USDA Secretary added, “Over the past year, we have made incredible progress confronting and erasing systemic agricultural lawfare across the nation, and this framework formalizes that ongoing transformative effort. In recent months, USDA worked with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to drop politically motivated criminal charges against the Maude family in South Dakota. We worked with President Trump and John Rich to reroute a project that threatened 286 acres of farmland in Cheatham County, Tennessee. And we protected the Henry family’s 175-year-old farm in Cranbury, New Jersey, from eminent domain for low-income housing. These are significant victories, and today we are stepping up the fight on behalf of patriotic Americans who are still under threat.”

During an interview with Fox Business, FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary made the following comment about the direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform TrumpRX: “Affordability is the number one priority for us, and we want to see lower drug prices. You saw on TrumpRx.gov the power of the MFN negotiations... the price of these drugs came down from as high as $1,300 a month down to $149 a month.”

Secretary Kennedy said the following about the push to promote the revised food pyramid, which emphasizes proteins, vegetables, and fruits: “For the first time in our nation’s history, the federal government put REAL FOOD at the center of the American diet, and protein at the center of the American plate. Thank you, Secretary Rollins and Mike Tyson, for joining me in delivering this simple message: EAT REAL FOOD.”