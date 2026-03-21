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Daily Brief 3/21/26
Children’s Health Defense CEO Mary Holland published a letter she sent to the Religious Liberty Commission, which encourages the federal advisory board…
14 hrs ago
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Daily Brief 3/20/26
Today at 2:30 pm ET, NIH will host the first event in its new Scientific Freedom Lecture Series.
Mar 20
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Daily Brief 3/19/26
FDA Commissioner Dr.
Mar 19
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Daily Brief 3/18/26
HHS confirmed it will appeal an injunction from U.S.
Mar 18
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Daily Brief 3/17/26
On March 16th, 2026, US District Judge Brian Murphy issued a preliminary injunction that will have a chilling effect on scientific inquiry throughout…
Mar 17
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Daily Brief 3/16/26
Florida Governor DeSantis encouraged the state House to pass SB 1756, the Medical Freedom Act, during a forthcoming special session.
Mar 16
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Daily Brief 3/15/26
According to a new CDC report, influenza vaccines available during the 2025–26 flu season were less effective than any flu vaccines in over a decade.
Mar 15
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Daily Brief 3/14/26
HHS Spokesman and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Media Relations Andrew Nixon addressed the 30 states (and Washington, D.C.) that have decided to break…
Mar 14
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Daily Brief 3/13/26
The HHS Office on Women’s Health (OWH) announced a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the American Urological Association, the American…
Mar 13
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Daily Brief 3/12/26
The FDA launched a new Adverse Event Look-Up Tool.
Mar 12
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Daily Brief 3/11/26
MAHA™ Institute has called on Floridians to ask House Speaker Perez to advance the House version of SB 1756.
Mar 11
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Daily Brief 3/10/26
MAHA Institute™ held its MEVI Round Table: Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury in Washington, D.C.
Mar 10
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